Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after multiple wounds in knife attack at home

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, popularly known as the “Chhote Nawab,” was injured during an attempted robbery at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., and Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

According to Indian media reports, an unidentified individual attempted to break into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home with the intent to rob.

When Saif confronted the intruder, the assailant attacked him with a knife and then fled the scene.

Police have confirmed that Saif sustained serious injuries during the altercation and is currently undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Statements from family members and other witnesses are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Mumbai police are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect. Fans and well-wishers of the actor have expressed their concern and are eagerly awaiting updates on Saif’s condition.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her statement assured fans that she and the kids are doing fine after the attack while requesting for privacy from fans.

“There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans residence last night,” it read. “Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure.”