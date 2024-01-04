Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor now own a cricket team

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced their latest venture – being owners of a cricket team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are owners of the Kolkata team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The tournament’s management claims it to be “India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the statement, wrote that cricket runs in the family. It is pertinent to mention that Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is a legendary cricket and former India captain as well.

“Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share,” the post read. “It runs in the family after all. So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League! It’s a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn’t be happier to be part of this experience!”

The team’s management stated that the Pataudi legacy shines with this collaboration as Saif Ali Khan’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a famous Indian cricketer and Indian cricket team former captain.

“The Pataudi family also has a special connection to Kolkata with Saif Ali Khan’s mother, Sharmila Tagore being the great-great-grandniece of India’s and West Bengal’s most beloved icon, Rabindranath Tagore,” the organisers said.

It is pertinent to mention that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are not the only Bollywood celebrities to be stakeholders in the tournament. TAmitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), Suriya (Chennai), and Ram Charan (Hyderabad) are also team owners.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The partnership with ISPL symbolizes both our love for cricket and the vibrant spirit of the City of Joy. Kolkata holds a special place in our hearts with our family’s legacy and connection to the state.”

The added, “Here’s to an exhilarating season where teamwork, talent, and sheer determination lead the way. Our association goes beyond ownership to a shared commitment to the spirit of the format which is designed to inspire a new generation of cricketing talent.”

