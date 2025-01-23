Saif Ali Khan attack: Police recover third part of the knife used

Bandra police have recovered the third part of the knife used to stab Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, in a knife attack at his home on January 16.

As reported by Indian media, police officials on Wednesday retrieved the third part of the knife, used to attack Saif Ali Khan during last week’s burglary attempt at his home, from a lake near Bandra.

According to the details, Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused arrested in connection with the stabbing case, was brought to the lake as police suspected that he threw the weapon there after committing the crime.

Moreover, the officials have also retrieved the CCTV footage of a salon in Worli Koliwada, which the accused visited for a haircut, just hours after attacking the Bollywood celebrity.

Notably, Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in last week’s burglary attempt at his Bandra home. During the altercation, the knife used in the attack broke into three pieces, one of which was lodged into the actor’s spine while another one was later recovered from his residence during the panchanama.

Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries there for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long piece of knife from his spine. He was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police arrested the attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on Sunday. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody.