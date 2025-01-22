Saif Ali Khan’s properties at risk

Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan is reportedly at risk of losing his family property worth INR15,000 crores, due to a new ruling by Madhya Pradesh High Court.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Days after the stabbing attack on the actor, more trouble awaits Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

As reported by Indian media, the iconic ancestral properties of Khan’s Pataudi family, including Flag Staff House, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace and Ahmedabad Palace, with an estimated worth of INR15,000 crores, are at risk of being taken over by the government, under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, as the MP HC lifted the stay on these properties, imposed in 2015.

Notably, the Enemy Property Act, enacted in 1968, permits the government to seize properties owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan or China during Partition.

Therefore, in this case, the Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan had three daughters, the eldest of whom, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950.

As Sajida Sultan, the grandmother of Saif Ali Khan, remained in India and married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the actor has a claim to these properties. However, despite acknowledging Sajida Sultan as the rightful heir of the properties in 2019, the government is now focusing on the migratory status of her elder sister, to claim the landmark estates as ‘enemy property’.

In other news, Khan was knife attacked last week, in a burglary attempt at his Bandra home.

Reportedly, the intruder entered his 11th-floor apartment and stabbed the actor six times, when he intervened in the confrontation between one of his housemaids and the attacker.

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Accused revealed shocking new details

The ‘Race’ actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested the attacker, a Bangladeshi national, named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, 30, from Thane. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody starting Sunday.