Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Accused revealed shocking new details

During the police interrogation, Shariful Islam Fakir, a Bangladeshi national accused in the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, revealed shocking new details about himself and his burglary attempt at the actor’s residence.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Notably, Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on January 16. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.

On Sunday, Mumbai police arrested the attacker, a Bangladeshi national, named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, 30, from Thane. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

During the police interrogation, Fakir, who was revealed to be a restaurant worker, shared that he entered the residential building with the intent of burglary a rich man’s house, to escape to his home country and utilize the loot for treatment of his ailing mother. The accused claimed he had no idea about Khan’s residence or his celebrity status.

Shariful Islam Fakir, a native of the Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for more than five months and was associated with a housekeeping agency. He reportedly worked at a restaurant in Worli but his employment was terminated after Fakir was caught stealing. He was then employed at a Thane-based restaurant and used to earn INR13,000 a month, out of which, he would send INR12,000 to Bangladesh for his mother’s treatment.

He said to had been nearly penniless after losing his latest job on December 15, when the restaurant’s contract with the manpower agency, he was associated with, ended.

Fakir disclosed that he entered the residential building in Bandra by scaling the compound wall and found both the security guards sleeping.

“As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera had been installed,” the official was quoted saying. “The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone.”

“The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate,” he added.

Fakir remains in police custody and no one except the investigation officer of the case, Ajay Lingnurkar, is allowed to meet him.

Meanwhile, Khan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and was spotted reaching back to his residence.

Do You Know: Saif Ali Khan had to ‘earn back’ his ancestral Pataudi palace