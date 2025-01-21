Do You Know: Saif Ali Khan had to ‘earn back’ his ancestral Pataudi palace

Do you know? One of the most bankable stars of Bollywood and the nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan had to ‘earn back’ much of his generational wealth, including the ancestral palace.

Being the nawab of Pataudi and the grandson of the last ruler of the princely state Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is known to be one of the richest stars of Bollywood. But what many might not be aware of is that the actor had to earn back most of his generational wealth, including INR800 crore royal mansion, which constitutes the major chunk of his INR1200 crore net worth.

In an old interview, Khan revealed that the palace was leased to a hotel chain after the death of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and he had to buy back the ancestral estate from his hard-earned money.

“When my father passed away, the palace was rented to Neemrana Hotels. The owners, Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg told me I could have it back if I wanted,” he shared in the interview. “But they said I’d have to pay a lot of money.”

“So, I worked hard, earned the money, and bought it back,” Khan added.

Located in Haryana’s Gurgaon district, the Pataudi Palace, which spans 10 acres, and has 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms, as well as palatial drawing and dining rooms, is estimated to be priced at INR800 crores.

Currently, Khan’s mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore lives there, whereas, the family also uses it as a vacation home and rents it out for film and TV production.

In other news, Khan was attacked by an intruder earlier this week, who entered his 11th-floor Bandra apartment and stabbed the actor six times, when he intervened in the confrontation between one of his housemaids and the attacker.

The ‘Race’ actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine. Khan is currently in the recovery phase.