Saif Ali Khan attack: Rickshaw driver reveals reward from actor

Auto Rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who saved the life of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, rushing him to the hospital after the knife attack on January 16, revealed the actor met him with his family and rewarded him.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in last week’s burglary attempt at his Bandra home. Accompanied by his son Taimur, he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by Rana, where he underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.

Khan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and was spotted reaching back to his residence.

However, before leaving the hospital, the ‘Race’ star called the helpful rickshaw driver and met him, along with his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The family offered him a financial reward, revealed Rana.

Hours after the pictures of Khan, posing with Rana, circulated on social media, and it was reported that the actor had rewarded him with INR50,000, the rickshaw driver spoke to an Indian media outlet, confirming the cash reward. However, he refrained from quoting the exact amount.

“I have promised to him (Saif), and I will stick to it. Let people speculate about it,” he replied when asked about the amount. “Let people say that he gave me INR50,000 or 1,00,000, but I would not like to reveal the amount.”

“He has requested me not to share this information and I’ll keep my promise to him, whatever it is, it is between him and me,” added Rana.

When asked if he would accept a new rickshaw as a reward from the actor, he asserted, “I’m not asking for it, but if he chooses to gift it, I would gladly accept. I never claimed that I deserve any reward for what I did, nor am I doing this out of greed.”

Further speaking about their meeting, Rana mentioned that Khan’s mother also praised him and assured him of any help and support he would need in future. “I felt happy to meet such a big star and his family, his mother praised me. I can’t blame him for not paying me when I took him to the hospital. How would anyone, in such a situation? It would be okay if someone in that situation doesn’t even pay, you just want them to be safe,” he concluded.

Notably, Mumbai police have arrested the attacker, a Bangladeshi national, named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, 30, from Thane. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody starting Sunday.

