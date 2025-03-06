Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to divorce next year

An Indian astrologer has predicted that Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will divorce in 2026.

Tinsel town’s royal couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who have been married for more than 12 years, will part ways by the second half of 2026, predicted Indian astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh.

During his recent interview with Indian YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Singh predicted that the power couple will divorce within the next one and a half years.

“Yeh Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ki kundali hai, aur mera 2010 ka prediction hai apne blog mein maine likha tha yeh shaadi nahi chalegi (This is Saif and Kareena’s kundali [birth chart] and I had predicted it in my blog, back in 2010, that this marriage won’t work),” Singh said.

Further speaking about the recent knife attack on the ‘Race’ star, the astrologer added, “Yeh ghar ka muddha ho sakta hai (It is a familial issue).”

He continued to claim, “Yeh matter solve nahi hoga aur 1.5 years ke ander divorce possible hai, kundali saaf bata rahi hai (This issue would never resolve and according to their birth chart, the couple would possibly divorce within the next 1.5 years).”

It is worth noting here that Pataudi’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan tied the knot for the second time in 2012, to co-star Kareena Kapoor. The couple shares two sons; Taimur, 8, and Jeh, 4.

Khan was previously married to fellow actor Amrita Singh, from 1991 to 2004, and has two elder kids with her; Sara, 29, and Ibrahim, 24.