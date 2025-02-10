Why Taimur, not Kareena took Saif Ali Khan to hospital after attack?

Weeks after the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, in a burglary attempt at his Bandra home, the Bollywood A-lister has finally answered why his eight-year-old son Taimur took him to the hospital, instead of his wife Kareena Kapoor.

For the unversed, the shocking incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when a home intruder, identified as Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, broke into the 11th-floor Bandra residence of Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor, in an attempt to burglary. However, when the actor intervened in the confrontation between one of his staff members and the intruder, Islam stabbed Khan six times, causing injuries around the latter’s neck and spine.

Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, by his son Taimur and one of his house staff, and underwent multiple surgeries, before being discharged after five days.

In his first media interview since, the ‘Race’ star revealed why not Kapoor, but their minor son accompanied him to the hospital after such a critical injury.

Khan shared that his wife was constantly trying to make calls however no one was up. “We looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me, ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No’,” he recalled. “He was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’ And I was getting a lot of comfort just from looking at him at that time that I didn’t want to go alone.”

He added, “My wife sent him knowing what he would do for me. Maybe it wasn’t… at the moment, it was the right thing to do. I felt good about it.”

“And I also thought, if God forbid, something happens, I’d like for him to be there. And he wanted to be there also,” Khan concluded.

It is worth noting here that Pataudi’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan, who tied the knot for the second time in 2012, to co-star Kareena Kapoor, shares two sons with her; Taimur, 8, and Jeh, 4.

Meanwhile, he also has two elder kids, Sara, 29, and Ibrahim, 23, with his first wife Amrita Singh.