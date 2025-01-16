Saif Ali Khan knife attack, Indian police release suspect’s image

MUMBAI: Indian police have released the image of the suspect involved in the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Indian media reported.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted robbery at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., and Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

According to Indian media reports Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim rushed his father in an auto-rickshaw to the hospital with the knife still lodged in his back.

The video of the suspect fleeing from the scene was captured in the Closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Mumbai police released the suspect’s CCTV image captured on the sixth floor of Saif Ali Khan’s house.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under the non-bailable sections against the attacker and are actively working to apprehend the suspect.

Hospital sources said that Saif remains under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) but he is no longer in critical condition.

Dr Nitin Dange, Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, said “A knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine was successfully removed during neurosurgery”.

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back with one dangerously close to his spine and a minor neck injury.

According to reports, an individual attempted to break into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s home with the intent to rob.

When Saif confronted the intruder, the assailant attacked him with a knife and then fled the scene.