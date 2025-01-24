Saif Ali Khan shares shocking details of knife attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has shared shocking details of the knife attack which left him with six wounds on his body.

According to Indian media outlets, police recorded the Bollywood actor’s statement two days after he was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai.

In his first statement, Saif Ali Khan described the events which led to his confrontation with the intruder at his residence.

“My grip loosened after the stranger stabbed me repeatedly on my back with a knife after I overpowered him,” Indian media outlets quoted the Bollywood actor as saying in his statement.

According to Saif Ali Khan, nurse Eliyamma Phillip, who was in the room with his son Jehangir, first noticed the intruder.

Khan and his wife Kareen Kapoor came out of their bedroom after hearing Phillip’s scream and Jehangir crying.

Seeing the intruder launching an attack on the nurse, the Bollywood actor charged at him and grabbed him.

During the confrontation, the intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times to break free from his grip.

The suspect then rushed towards the bathroom and escaped through the duct of the building’s 11th floor.

According to Mumbai police, the Bollywood star’s sons Ibrahim and Taimur rushed him to the hospital in an auto following the attack.

The Mumbai police also took the suspect, identified as Shariful Fakir, to Khan’s residence to reconstruct the crime scene.

The suspect stated that he scaled a 4-foot wall to enter the premises of the building, climbed a ladder to reach the duct, and accessed the fourth floor through a rat mesh.

Shariful Fakir then went up the 10th floor using the stairs and crawled through the duct to enter the bathroom of Saif Ali Khan’s residence on the 11th floor.

According to the suspect, he used the same route to escape after stabbing the Bollywood actor multiple times.