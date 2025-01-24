Saif Ali Khan attack: Actor’s ‘quick recovery’ raises new questions!

After BJP MLA, a Shiv Sena leader has also raised his doubts on the speedy recovery of Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan, following last week’s knife attack at his home.

After Nitesh Rane – a BJP MLA from Kankavli, Maharashtra – Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also raised his questions about the attack on Saif Ali Khan, where he was stabbed six times by an intruder at his Bandra home, in an attempt to burglary.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after the attack and reportedly underwent multiple surgeries there for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long piece of knife from his spine.

After five days of being admitted to the hospital, Khan was discharged from the hospital earlier this week and was spotted arriving back at his residence, ‘jumping and dancing’ with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, which made Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam wonder if “Saif was physically so fit that he recovered quickly?”

Speaking about Khan’s shockingly ‘quick recovery’, a senior medical consultant told an Indian publication, “Recovery from any illness, including surgery, is dependent on multiple factors. One of the major factors is how fit you were before you sustained the injury. Second is your nutritional status, then your immune status, any preexisting diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.”

“If you are a young man exercising regularly, eating well, well built, your immunity should be good and you should recover quickly,” he confirmed the possibility further.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested Khan’s accused attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, a Bangladeshi national. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody, starting Sunday, however, it was later extended till January 29.