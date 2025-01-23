No home intruder, Saif Ali Khan ‘had a fight’ with wife Kareena Kapoor

There are new twists in Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, as Indian actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan claimed that the former was not attacked by a home intruder but had a domestic fight with his wife, Kareena Kapoor.

A week after after a terrifying incident sent shockwaves across the Bollywood industry, when actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder at his Bandra home, in an attempt at burglary, and sustained critical injuries in his neck and spine, Kamaal R Khan has now shared his speculations of the entire event.

Known for his blunt and controversial statements on Bollywood films as well as celebrities, KRK raised several questions around the incident and claimed in the end that the ‘Race’ actor was in fact never attacked by a home intruder.

With a recent post on the social platform X, previously called Twitter, Khan further raised suspicions as he wondered, how “Saif Ali Khan came back from hospital 100% fit after 48 hours only.”

KRK continued to make claims like, “Police did not charge attacker with attempt to murder crime. Arrested person face doesn’t match with CCTV guy. Even though that CCTV footage is not from Saif’s floor.”

Khan also pondered upon how ‘a very weak attacker stabbed Saif 6 times’ but he couldn’t manage to ‘break his one hair’. “So I do believe that nobody came in Saif’s House at that night. Saif and Kareena did fight with each other,” he summed up, stirring a new controversy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after the attack and underwent multiple surgeries there for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long piece of knife from his spine. He was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police arrested the attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on Sunday. A court remanded the accused in five-day police custody.