Saim Ayub 'rewrites' Pakistan’s T20i records

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Saim Ayub broke former captain Shahid Afridi’s unwanted record for most ducks by a Pakistani batter in T20 internationals during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Saim Ayub, who has been under fire for his lack of runs throughout the tournament, registered his fourth duck of the Asia Cup 2025, extending a miserable run that has already become a talking point among cricket fans.

Facing Mahedi Hasan in the second over, Saim Ayub miscued a flighted delivery straight into the hands of Rishad Hossain at mid-on, continuing his forgettable streak.

With this dismissal, Ayub overtook legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who previously held the record for most ducks by a Pakistani batter in T20 internationals.

Afridi had 8 ducks in his 98-match T20I career, while Saim Ayub has now moved to 9 in just 47 matches. The unwanted list is still topped by Umar Akmal with 10 ducks.

The Asia Cup 2025 has been particularly cruel for Saim Ayub, who bagged ducks against Oman, India, UAE, and now Bangladesh, making it four in a single edition — a dubious distinction no Pakistani batter would want.

While Shahid Afridi’s explosive batting style made him prone to early dismissals, his impact on matches often overshadowed his failures. In contrast, critics argue that Saim Ayub has yet to prove himself on the big stage despite repeated chances, with the Asia Cup 2025 turning into a nightmare campaign for him.

The record, however unwanted, places Ayub alongside big names in Pakistan cricket. Besides Shahid Afridi, former captains like Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, as well as Kamran Akmal, have also struggled with ducks in T20Is.

