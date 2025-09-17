Saim Ayub moves up in ICC rankings

Pakistan top-order batter Saim Ayub continued his rise in the latest ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder rankings on Wednesday.

The recent rankings update saw Pakistan players suffering a decline in the charts, owing to the crushing defeat in the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 clash against arch-rivals India.

In the batting rankings, discarded batter Babar Azam remained Pakistan’s highest-ranked player despite dropping two places to 26th with 580 rating points.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan, who is also out of the side, is the second-best from the country, occupying 33rd spot.

Saim Ayub, who registered back-to-back ducks in the Asia Cup 2025, slipped to 46th place after dropping five spots, followed by Hasan Nawaz at 47th.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha dropped 10 spots, slipping to 67th, and senior batter Fakhar Zaman slipped one place to 69th.

Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 40 off 44 against India, is the only Pakistan batter to make some gains as he jumped 18 places to 56th.

On the bowling front, spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed made significant progress, moving up to the 11th and 16th spots, respectively.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi fell five places to 27th, while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz dropped to the 33rd spot.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who has yet to play in the Asia Cup 2025, also dropped two spots to 37th place.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub, having taken five wickets in the tournament so far, jumped four places to reach 6th spot in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings.

He was Pakistan’s only wicket-taker in the match against India, returning with figures of 3-35.