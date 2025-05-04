Peshawar Zalmi coach admits rushing Saim Ayub back in PSL after injury

Peshawar Zalmi bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has weighed in on the slump in the performance of Saim Ayub in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

After a fifty in his very first game in the ongoing tournament, the opening batter has found it hard to find his touch as Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth on the points table.

Now, Peshawar Zalmi bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has admitted it was a mistake to thrust Saim Ayub directly into PSL 10 action without adequate match preparation.

“When a player returns from injury, net sessions alone aren’t enough,” said Mushtaq in a recent interview. “To regain form and rhythm, match practice is essential.”

Mushtaq Ahmed was of the view that the Peshawar Zalmi coaching staff should have arranged for Saim Ayub to play a few club matches or organised practice games before he returned to the high-pressure environment of the PSL.

“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Saim Ayub was injured during the tour of South Africa.

He was advised a six-month rest period to allow for a full recovery and was sent to the United Kingdom for his rehab following an ankle injury.

The Pakistan opening batter missed the Champions Trophy 2025 and the following New Zealand white-ball tour.

He was declared fit for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League, which kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.