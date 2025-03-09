WATCH: Saim Ayub returns to gym after recovering from injury

Pakistan cricket team’s opening batter Saim Ayub returned to the gym as part of his recovery and rehabilitation process following an ankle injury.

The left-handed batter was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining a right ankle fracture while fielding during the national side’s Test against South Africa.

Saim Ayub was advised a six-month rest period to allow for a full recovery while he was sent to the United Kingdom for his rehab following an ankle injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Instagram on Sunday to show Saim participating in light-gym activities.

As he is recovering from his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided against including him and Fakhar Zaman in the squads for the New Zealand tour.

At the time of the squads’ announcement, the Pakistan cricket said that the two opening batters were not considered for the away tour on the advice of the medical board.

It is to be noted here that Fakhar Zaman suffered a muscle sprain during Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand.

Amid their absence, the national side was forced to change the batting order during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened the inning for the Men in Green in the tri-nation series in Saim Ayub’s absence.

Following the injury to Fakhar Zaman, left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq was brought in to replace him in the opening slot for the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Babar Azam and Imam could not turn up for the national side and they were knocked out of the eight-team tournament in the group stage.