‘Pakistan should take Saim Ayub, Shan Masood for Australia tour’

Former cricketer Moin Khan said Karachi Whites batters Saim Ayub and Shan Masood should be part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Test tour of Australia.

Shan Masood and Shan Masood played an important role in Karachi Whites’ fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win. The former was judged Player of the Final for his 312 runs against Faisalabad.

The cricketer set records as he became the first batter to score 200 in the first and follow up with 100 in the final. Moreover, he is the second player to score tons in both innings.

The batter amassed 553 runs from four matches at an average of 79.00 and strike rate of 66.62 with three centuries to his name.

Shan Masood was equally impressive with his 341 runs from three matches. He batted at an average of 56.83 and a strike rate of 103.64. He amassed a century and two fifties in the tournament.

Former cricketer Moin Khan believes the duo’s performances make a strong cause for selection for a three-match Test tour of the Land Down Under. In the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’, he said Australia tours are a learning platform for youngsters.

The wicketkeeper added that Saim Ayub’s impressive knocks played an important role in Jamaica Tallawahs’ Caribbean Premier League 2023 victory.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Ayub was part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that emerged victorious in this year’s ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup of this year. In the tournament, he scored 161 runs with two half-centuries to his name.

