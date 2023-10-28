27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

‘Pakistan should take Saim Ayub, Shan Masood for Australia tour’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former cricketer Moin Khan said Karachi Whites batters Saim Ayub and Shan Masood should be part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Test tour of Australia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shan Masood and Shan Masood played an important role in Karachi Whites’ fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win. The former was judged Player of the Final for his 312 runs against Faisalabad.

The cricketer set records as he became the first batter to score 200 in the first and follow up with 100 in the final. Moreover, he is the second player to score tons in both innings.

The batter amassed 553 runs from four matches at an average of 79.00 and strike rate of 66.62 with three centuries to his name.

Shan Masood was equally impressive with his 341 runs from three matches. He batted at an average of 56.83 and a strike rate of 103.64. He amassed a century and two fifties in the tournament.

Former cricketer Moin Khan believes the duo’s performances make a strong cause for selection for a three-match Test tour of the Land Down Under. In the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’, he said Australia tours are a learning platform for youngsters.

The wicketkeeper added that Saim Ayub’s impressive knocks played an important role in Jamaica Tallawahs’ Caribbean Premier League 2023 victory.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Ayub was part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that emerged victorious in this year’s ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup of this year. In the tournament, he scored 161 runs with two half-centuries to his name.

Related – Shoaib Malik, Misbah urge PCB to invest in Saim Ayub

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.