Saima Baloch breaks silence on losing ‘Tamasha’ season 3

Budding actor and ‘Tamasha’ season 3 contestant, Saima Baloch breaks her silence on not winning the season.

During her recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor and reality TV participant Saima Baloch finally addressed the ‘Tamasha’ defeat, after coming so close to lifting the trophy.

“I was shocked and why not,” Baloch expressed. “I couldn’t believe it, initially, and thought it was probably a prank, but soon I realized and accepted the reality.”

Further speaking about ‘Tamasha’, she added, “I had worked really hard for it, and put in all my efforts to win the show. But it’s okay; Allah has better plans for me.”

“And above all, the love that audiences showered on me and liked me on show, and believed that I was the highlight of this season, it was more than the title itself for me,” she noted.

Notably, Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show ‘Tamasha season 3’ concluded in October with rising actor Malik Aqeel emerging as the winner and Arslan Khan standing in a close second position. Saima Baloch along with Wajeha Khan and Anam Tanveer were the other three finalists of the latest season.

