Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, on the 2nd death anniversary of her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

The former actor debuted on the social platform on July 7 with rare photos and a heartfelt tribute, remembering her late husband, to whom Saira Banu was married for 55 years, until his death in 2021.

With a monochromatic as well as recent throwback clicks of the couple, the veteran wrote, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib.”

“This is the day, ‘7th of July’ at ‘7 am’ when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber…,” she recalled further. “My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still.”

“I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up.”

“Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being… a true picture of humility with dignity,” Banu added in the caption.

Moreover, she shared plans to use her Instagram profile to display ‘Sahib’s’ life, ‘his thoughts, vision, dedication and commitments’ towards cinema and the world in general.

The Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. He had been suffering from multiple age-related issues.

