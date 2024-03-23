Sajal Ali receives Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for Zee5 web-series

Prominent Pakistani actress Sajal Ali received Tamgh-e-Imtiaz for her performance in the Zee5 web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar, which advocated for peace between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported.

The Kuch Unkahi-actress was honoured with the highest civilian award on Saturday, March 23, Pakistan Day, at the Governor House Punjab, in Lahore.

Saboor Ali, her sister, took to Instagram to laud her achievement in the entertainment industry.

Video footage of the event showed Sajal walking towards the stage to receive the honour after listening to her brief introduction.

While showcasing her acting skills in Pakistani dramas, she starred in Shekhar Kapur’s British movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Sajal married her co-star Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 and the couple separated in 2022.