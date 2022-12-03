“Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses”

Pakistan’s leading female star, Sajal Aly won appreciation from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, director of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

On Friday, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star took her hotly-anticipated British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ to the Red Sea Film Festival in KSA with the star cast of the title.

Aly, dressed in a pearlescent white gown by ace designer Nomi Ansari, was spotted at the prestigious event with veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi, director Shekhar Kapur, and writer Jemima Goldsmith.

As the makers opened the film at the festival, Kapur couldn’t hold back his praising words for our very own diva. In a video from the stage circulating on social media, he spoke about the reaction of the star cast when the actor gave her first shot for the international movie.

“Sajal, she is one of Pakistan’s greatest actresses, she is brilliant,” Kapur could be heard saying in the clip.

Earlier in the day, Aly shared a picture with Azmi and Kapur on the gram and expressed her pleasure to get to work with the ‘legends’. She called the veterans her ‘most favourite people’.

Several social users and fellow showbiz celebrities congratulated the star for her work.

About ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ – Oscar and BAFTA-winning director Shekhar Kapur has helmed the direction of the film while Jemima Goldsmith has penned the story which is said to be a ‘cross-cultural rom-com about love and marriage, set between London and South Asia’.

The title also stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Asim Chaudhry and Jeff Mirza in pivotal roles. The rom-com flick is slated to release in the UK on January 27, 2023.

