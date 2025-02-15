Sajal Aly credits veterans for acting lessons

Eminent actor Sajal Aly shared that she only has industry veterans to thank for her craft as she has never been to an acting school for a formal education.

During her recent appearance at a public event, Sajal Aly revealed, “As an actor, I’ve never learnt to act formally from any school. I don’t have any particular method of acting.”

She shared, “However, one thing that I’ve always tried is to grab the opportunities to work with the most senior actors – be it from Pakistan or outside the country. Because when you work with the veterans and spend most of the time with them, you get to learn a lot from their craft.”

“So I try my best to learn from them and make my country proud,” she added.

She further expressed her gratitude towards her strong support system and for the kind of work that she got to do in her career spanning 14 years. “Allah has blessed me with opportunities and has given me a support system, including my family, close friends, and even my manager for that matter, who contribute greatly to my work. Because at the end of the day, it is not an individual’s effort but teamwork [that leads to success],” Aly explained.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in her Hollywood debut, the British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, and her blockbuster drama ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.

She was honoured with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’, Pakistan’s fourth-highest civil award, last March.