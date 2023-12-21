Sajal Aly’s cryptic post grabs attention

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly has captured the attention of social users with her cryptic message in her latest Instagram story.

The latest post shared by Sajal Aly on her Instagram stories earlier this week has social users joining the dots in the cryptic message.

Taking to her stories, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star reposted an Urdu quote, roughly translated as, “Never stop the ones who are leaving. In fact, help them with a push and a kick if you can.”

As the now-viral story made its way to several entertainment pages on social media, her fans had mixed reactions to the post. While some showed agreement with her in the seemingly light-hearted message, others were of the belief that the language in the said post could’ve been polite.

Earlier, Aly also treated her millions of followers with a new reel on the feed, featuring some fun BTS of her projects throughout the year, as she reflected on her career highs and expressed gratitude for the amazing 2023.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, her maiden TV outing for the year 2023, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.

