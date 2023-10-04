‘Wasn’t an easy project…’: Sajal Aly overwhelmed on Best Actor nomination for ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

A-list actor Sajal Aly is beyond excited to bag the Best Actor nomination for her stellar performance in ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

The blockbuster serial of the year 2022, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ of Six Sigma and Next Level Entertainment, has bagged as many as six nominations in the leading categories, for the upcoming Lux Style Awards.

These nods include Best TV Play (Viewer’s Choice), Best TV Play Writer (Critics) for Umera Ahmed, Best TV Director (Critics) for Nadeem Baig and Best Ensemble Play (Critics).

Moreover, actors Sajal Aly and Dananeer Mobeen have been nominated for Best TV Actor – Female and Best Emerging Talent TV respectively.

Reacting to the honour, the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and wrote, “Goodluck to the whole team. This project wasn’t easy for anyone.”

She continued, “When Sana Shahnawaz called me I knew I am doing this character without even reading my part. And offcourse it was always a dream to work with @nadeembaigg.”

“From the producers to our great director, our crew and cast, you all did a great great job,” Aly applauded. Moreover, drama producer Sana Shahnawaz also turned to her handle on the social site and noted, “The journey was not just challenging but tough as well but the love and appreciation we received from all over the globe by our amazing audiences made it all worth it. These nominations are a cherry on top.”

Directed by Nadeem Baig, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ followed the story of seven girls from different backgrounds and walks of life who abandoned routine female duties to achieve something greater than themselves and the expectations of their families by responding to their country’s call to duty.

The female-dominated star cast of the play featured Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, and Dananeer Mobeen in the main roles of seven lady cadets.

