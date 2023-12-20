24.9 C
Sajal Aly reflects on amazing year 2023 – Watch

A-list actor Sajal Aly is filled with gratitude as she reflected back on the amazing year 2023 in the new Instagram video.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Sajal Aly treated her millions of followers with a new reel, featuring some fun BTS of her projects throughout the year, as she reflected on her career highs of the amazing 2023.

“Reflecting on an amazing year! gratefull for the incredible journey and the opportunity to collaborate with some truly exceptional individuals,” she wrote in the caption. “#2023 was amazing!”

 

The now-viral reel, with the Bollywood song ‘Main Parwaana’ from Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Pippa’ in the background, has been played by at least 1.3 million users on Gram, several of whom showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and comments.

Pertinent to note here that the year was highlighted by great career opportunities for Sajal Aly, starting with the release of the long-anticipated British rom-com What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, followed by the mega success of her maiden TV outing of 2023, ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Moreover, the versatile actor also bagged the nomination for Best Actor – TV (Critic’s Choice), for her portrayal of LC Rabia Safeer, in the Nadeem Baig directorial, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Cross-border love: Sonam Bajwa compliments Sajal Aly

