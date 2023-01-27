Sajal Aly serves some Boho glam inspo: See pics

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly is serving some major boho chic inspiration with her latest pictures shared on Instagram.

On Thursday night, Sajal Aly posted a new two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application. ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star did not write long captions in her Insta post and went for a single skull emoji with the styling credits.

The stunning clicks see the fashionista ace a boardroom-boho look in a classic black pant and white crisp shirt combo, however, amped up the style game with a tie-knot on the shirt and some simple hoops and wristbands. The look was perfectly styled with a loose braid and sultry makeup, not to miss that black nail paint.

The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly has once again won over the audience with her performance in the new serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’. The show sees the diva reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively.

The ensemble supporting cast of the Nadeem Baig directorial includes Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal among others.

