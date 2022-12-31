Viral Video: Sajal Aly is a true foodie on the sets

The latest behind-the-scenes clip of A-list actor Sajal Aly channelling her inner foodie is going viral across social media sites.

Celebrity makeup artist, Babar Zaheer took to his handle on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, to share the unseen video of the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star being herself for 18 hours straight.

"@sajalaly food journey on set, non stop food for 18 hours," the OP wrote in the caption of the video which sees Aly relish the desi food in between her shots and definitely minds being disturbed. "She is totally in love with food." The now-viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social platform and received hilarious, albeit heartwarming comments for the celebrity from her massive fanbase.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly is set to return to TV screens with the hotly-anticipated mega drama serial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ on ARY Digital. The show will be the third on-screen collaboration of the diva with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ co-star, Bilal Abbas Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The star-studded mega-project features an ensemble cast to support the lead duo including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

First teaser of much-awaited ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is finally here!

‘Kuch Ankahi’ has been helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the script is penned by veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed.

