John Wick fans will love THIS anime series on Netflix

Netflix’s latest hit anime series, “Sakamoto Days,” is winning over audiences with its unique blend of thrilling action and humour, drawing inspiration from the iconic “John Wick” movies.

The series centres around Taro Sakamoto, a former assassin who has left his deadly lifestyle behind to focus on raising his family.

Much like John Wick, Sakamoto is a skilled fighter, but there’s a significant difference—he has sworn off killing. The series follows Sakamoto’s journey as he navigates life with a bounty on his head, all while trying to protect his loved ones.

Instead of resorting to violence, Sakamoto creatively handles the dangerous assassins sent after him, proving that even the most intense action scenes can be executed without taking a life.

What sets “Sakamoto Days” apart from other action shows is its perfect balance of humor and high-stakes action.

While “John Wick” is famous for its intense, stylish combat and grim atmosphere, “Sakamoto Days” takes a lighter, more comedic approach to the retired assassin trope.

Read More: Solo Leveling season 2: Release schedule for the next episodes

Sakamoto uses his martial arts skills in funny and inventive ways, which adds a fresh twist to the typical action-packed storyline.

His non-lethal combat techniques make for action sequences that are not only exciting but also entertaining.

The show’s rapid rise on Netflix’s top 10 list is a testament to its growing popularity. Whether you’re a die-hard anime fan or just someone looking for a new series to binge, “Sakamoto Days” offers something for everyone.

With this new success, Netflix continues to solidify its position as a major player in the world of anime streaming, offering both beloved classics and fresh new series like this one.