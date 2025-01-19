Solo Leveling season 2: Release schedule for the next episodes

The popular anime series Solo Leveling is back with its highly anticipated second season, and fans are already loving the action-packed return. The new season is set to release new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

Titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, the new season picks up where the first left off, continuing the story of Sung Jinwoo as he navigates dangerous adventures as a powerful hunter.

The first two episodes have left viewers thrilled, with many praising the improved animation and cinematic quality. Fans have noticed sharper visuals and smoother action scenes, making this season even more impressive than the first.

The excitement around the new season is clear, as it broke its own record on Crunchyroll by earning 129,000 likes within 24 hours of release.

When Does Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 Come Out?

Episode 4 of Solo Leveling season 2 is set to release on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in the UK, which will be Sunday, January 24, in the United States. In the Pakistan, the episode will be available at 10:30 p.m. Viewers can tune in on Crunchyroll to watch the latest chapter in Jinwoo’s journey.

What Happened So Far in Season 2?

The new season kicked off with a thrilling start as Jinwoo faced an army of ice bears, leading to brutal but intense moments. He also gained control of Igris, a key character in his growing army. Episode 2, titled I Suppose You Aren’t Aware, featured a fierce battle between Jinwoo and the ice elf Baruka, forcing Jinwoo into a critical choice that could change his future.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next as the story unfolds.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Schedule

New episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 are expected to drop every Saturday on Crunchyroll for viewers, and every Sunday for US viewers. The release dates are:

Episode 1 – You Aren’t E-rank, Are You – January 4, 2025

Episode 2 – I Suppose You Aren’t Aware – January 11, 2025

Episode 3 – Still a Long Way to Go – January 18, 2025

Episode 4 – January 25, 2025

Episode 5 – February 1, 2025

Episode 6 – February 8, 2025

Episode 7 – February 15, 2025

Episode 8 – February 22, 2025

Episode 9 – March 1, 2025

Episode 10 – March 8, 2025

Episode 11 – March 15, 2025

Episode 12 – March 22, 2025

Episode 13 – March 29, 2025

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Have?

Like the first season, season 2 of Solo Leveling is expected to have 13 episodes in total, promising plenty of action, drama, and surprises for fans to enjoy.