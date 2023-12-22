‘Salaar Ceasefire’: Prabhas-starrer movie leaked online

The big-budget Indian Telugu action film Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, fell prey to piracy as it got leaked online.

Indian media reported that Salaar’s full HD version got leaked online and was available for free download on websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based sites including Movierulz.

The film got leaked even after the makers ahead of the movie release had requested their viewers to “not spoil the experience” and enjoy the films only in theaters.

Hours before the film hit the theaters, the official Instagram handle of Salaar’s production house, Hombale Films shared a note against piracy.

It read, “Say no to piracy. Years of relentless commitment, effort, and hard work have been poured into crafting an exhilarating action spectacle for you to watch and enjoy in the theaters. Do not spoil the experience. Say no to piracy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Dunki, Sam Bahadur, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Salaar Part I: CeaseFire is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

The film boasts many larger-than-life action sequences and heavy dialogues, not to mention the bloodshed, making red the only colour you see in the dark narrative.

Read More: ‘Salaar’ world is a bit like Games of Thrones: Prithviraj

The story of Salaar is about two best friends – Deva and Vardha who will die for each other and when gets attacked, the other does everything in his power to protect him and to win his city back for him.

Prabhas once again gets back to being the saviour of the world. He continues to be in the Baahubali mode and you are not looking anywhere else when he’s there, standing tall on the screen.

Salaar: CeaseFire has been declared a mass entertainer appealing to the ardent fans of Prabhas. Friendship and bromance are the highlights of the film.