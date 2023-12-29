Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ enters 500 crore club in a week of release

South-Indian cinema star Prabhas-led ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has crossed the INR500 crore mark in its worldwide ticket sales.

After multiple delays, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s hotly-anticipated ‘Salaar’ finally hit the worldwide theatres last Friday, facing a Box Office clash with Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’, released a day earlier.

In less than a week of its release, the action thriller has managed to amass more than 500 crores in its global collection across the languages.

As per the X (formerly termed Twitter) post by the official handle of the film, ‘Salaar’ ‘crossed a massive INR500 crore at the worldwide box office (𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂)’ on day 7 of release, Thursday.

Apart from the two megastars of South Indian cinema, the ensemble supporting cast of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju and Sriya Reddy among others.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel (of ‘K.G.F’ fame) has written and directed the epic actioner, marking his debut in the Telugu industry, after proving his mettle in Kannada films, whereas, Vijay Kirangandur backed the project under his banner Hombale Films.

Notably, the second film of the series, titled ‘Shouryaanga Parvam’ is also under development.

