‘Salaar’ trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj join forces for a rebellion tale

High on action and violence, the official trailer of South-Indian superstars, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has been released.

Almost four minutes long, action-packed trailer video of pan-Indian entertainer, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, was unveiled by the makers and the ensemble cast on Friday night.

The trailer follows two childhood best friends, Vardharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Deva (Prabhas), who had promised the former to always be there to protect him and his people.

As per the premise, Vardharaja Mannaar returns to the fictional city empire of Khansaar, he is the heir apparent of, to take his throne. However, ministers and advisors plan a coup d’état, to kill him and hire Russian and Serbian armies to attack Vardharaja and Khansaar.

Managed to escape the empire somehow, Vardharaja calls his best friend for help, who then returns to Khansaar to avenge the former and reclaim the throne for him.

Apart from the two megastars of South Indian cinema, the ensemble supporting cast of the epic action-thriller also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju and Sriya Reddy among others.

It is written and directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel (of ‘K.G.F’ fame), also marking his debut in the Telugu industry, after proving his mettle in Kannada films. Vijay Kirangandur backs the project under his banner Hombale Films.

After being delayed twice, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release across five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on December 22, a day after Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated comedy-drama ‘Dunki’.

