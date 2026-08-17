ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs44 billion in income tax from the salaried class in July 2026, an increase of Rs2 billion compared with Rs42 billion collected in the same month last year, sources said.

According to sources, the salaried class paid around Rs42 billion in income tax in July 2025, while the collection rose to Rs44 billion in July 2026.

Meanwhile, the FBR collected a total of Rs15.5 billion in advance income tax on the purchase and sale of property under Sections 236C and 236K during July 2026.

Around 90,000 property transactions were recorded in July 2026, sources said, reflecting a 50% increase in property buying and selling during the first month of the current fiscal year.

Around 60,000 property transactions were recorded in July 2025, according to sources.

The details come amid growing criticism over the tax burden on salaried individuals and the government’s revenue collection measures.

Hafiz Naeem criticises FBR over officials’ perks, free petrol

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly criticised the FBR, accusing the tax authority of providing officials with luxury vehicles and free petrol while failing to adequately collect taxes from wealthy landlords.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem said FBR officials were provided with expensive vehicles and free fuel.

He said the current government had collected Rs1.9 trillion in levies from the public in one year, adding that ordinary citizens and students were bearing the burden of increased charges.

“The government raises levy prices as if it owns the country,” he said.