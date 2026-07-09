ISLAMABAD: The standing committee of the Senate of Pakistan has directed the government to raise the salaries of federal law officers.

The directive was issued during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice. The members of the committee have taken notice of the difference in remuneration between provincial and federal law officers.

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On this occasion, the chairman of the standing committee has instructed the relevant authorities to revise the salaries of federal law officers.

However, the committee has also said that if their salaries are increased, they should be barred from engaging in private legal practice.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought additional time to submit details of salaries and benefits.

On which, the standing committee granted the request and directed NAB to provide the required data by 30 July 2026.