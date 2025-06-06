Speaker and Senate Chairman receive 500% salary hike

The federal government has approved a massive 500 percent salary increase for the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate, ARY News reported.

According to reports, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani will now receive a monthly salary of PKR 1.3 million.

Previously, both high-ranking parliamentary officials were drawing a salary of PKR 205,000 per month.

The massive increase will come into effect from 1st January 2025, according to the notification released by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

This development follows an earlier decision by the government to approve a PKR 519,000 monthly salary increase for Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators as well.

Earlier, the salaries of federal ministers and ministers of state in Pakistan had been increased by more than 140 percent, effective from January 1, 2025.

As per details, the monthly salary of federal ministers was raised from Rs218,000 to Rs519,000, aligning their pay with that of Members of Parliament.

The President of Pakistan has issued an ordinance amending the Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges Act of 1975.

It is worth mentioning here that in January 2025, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had approved a increase for parliamentarians, effective January 1, 2025.

One parliament member reportedly received approximately Rs. 519,000 in their account, following the salary increase.

According to sources, the Finance Committee, authorised to make changes to the parliamentarians’ salaries, approved the increment on January 25.

The committee has now implemented the salary hike, after the prime minster’s approval which has been reflected in the members’ accounts.

The sources revealed that the Finance Committee does not have the authority to increase the salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The salary hike is expected to benefit all parliament members, with the exception of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Earleir, the Punjab Assembly approved the increase in the monthly salaries of MPAs, provincial ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, parliamentary secretaries and other officials