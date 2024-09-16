Sale of dead animal meat unearth in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police have uncovered a disturbing case involving the sale of meat from dead animals in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The authorities revealed that the dead animal meat had been sold in Karachi and was being distributed to hotels and shops.

The Ibrahim Haidari police arrested suspects from the Juma Khan Goth area of Karachi and seized a total of 356 kilograms of meat along with a rickshaw used for transportation.

The suspects were reportedly involved in selling the meat of dead animals to local businesses, and a case has been registered against them as investigations are underway.

In a similar raid conducted by police in 2023, three people involved in supplying dead poultry chicken meat in Karachi from Thatta were arrested on Thursday by police.

As per details, over 1,000 dead chickens were seized by police in Karachi’s Korangi No.4. Three people named Hasnain Aslam, Javed, and Farooq were arrested, who made startling revelations.

The police said the dead chicken meat was being supplied in the port city from different poultry farms in Thatta.

The arrested said they used to supply dead chicken meat to different hotels and marts in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Korangi, and Landhi.