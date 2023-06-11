Sale of Hajj sacrificial animal coupons begins in Makkah

MAKKAH: Mobile vans, operated by Saudi Post and the Islamic Development Bank (ADBP), have commenced the sale of Hajj sacrificial animal coupons directly to pilgrims residing in various buildings, simplifying the purchasing process.

Pilgrims can obtain a token for the sacrificial offering by contributing 720 Saudi riyals. Mobile vans are available to conveniently distribute these coupons to pilgrims residing in different areas.

The tokens will be provided near the accommodations of the pilgrims, either through booths or mobile vans.

Upon receiving the token, pilgrims will be informed about their designated time for the sacrificial ritual. Following the sacrifice, the pilgrims will proceed with the “Halq” ritual, which involves hair shaving or trimming.

In a statement, Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt said that this initiative was aimed to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims who wish to perform their sacrifice with the support of the Pakistani government.

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro emphasised the importance of obtaining authorised sacrificial coupons from approved sources such as the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Saudi Post, while urging Pakistani pilgrims to avoid obtaining them from unauthorised channels.

He highlighted that acquiring these authorised coupons ensures their legitimacy and compliance with Saudi regulations for the sacrificial ritual.

DG Hajj assures that all necessary facilities, including accommodation, food, and transportation, have been meticulously arranged in Makkah to ensure the convenience of the pilgrims.