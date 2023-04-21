Saleem Khatri murder: Karachi police nab three suspects

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested three suspects who were allegedly involved in the murder of religious leader Saleem Khatri, ARY News reported.

According to Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho, police received an intelligence report after which the police party conducted a raid in New Karachi Bilal Colony and arrested three suspects involved in sectarian target killing.

“A conspiracy was hatched during Ramadan to spread sectarian violence. Foreign intelligence agencies were involved in target killing in the city.” Javed Alam Odho claimed.

READ: RELIGIOUS PARTY WORKER SALEEM KHATRI SHOT DEAD IN KARACHI

He further stated that in recent weeks, there has been a surge in target killing in Karachi, in which an educationist Khalid Raza and Mufti Abdul Qayyum were being targeted in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. However, the murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum was a personal feud.

According to the AIG, three religious personalities were targeted between February and March to spread sectarian violence, however, keen steps were taken during Ramadan to maintain peace and security in the metropolis.

He added that street crime remains a major challenge for the police, meanwhile, nine suspects have been arrested during various raids related to murder incidents during Ramadan.

