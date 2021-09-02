Saleem Mandviwalla claims to expose alleged corruption of NAB

KARACHI: Former deputy chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has announced to launch an investigation against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with the assistance of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Saleem Mandviwalla claimed that he will expose the alleged corruption of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He alleged that NAB Director-General (DG) Irfan Mangi and other officials have started blackmailing the people. Mandviwalla added that the NAB officers were directly involved in blackmailing and corruption.

The former Senate deputy chairman announced to uncover the corruption evidence of the anti-graft watchdog in a press conference next week.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case on January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference stated the accused sold government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla had purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling the plots.

The national graft buster had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director (MD) Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated Saleem Mandviwalla, Aijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.