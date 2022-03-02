Sales tax on petrol, diesel cut to zero

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday notified sales tax rate on all key petroleum products.

According to a notification put out by the tax collecting body, sales tax rate on petrol, high-speed diesel, light-speed diesel, and kerosene oil has been cut to zero to provide “relief to the masses”.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to cut petroleum prices and power tariff as part of a series of measures to bring some relief to the masses.

He announced a reduction of Rs10/litre in petrol and diesel prices besides bringing down electricity tariff by up to Rs5 per unit. “We have decided not to increase petrol and electricity prices till the next budget,” the prime minister said while addressing the nation.

He further announced that the ruling PTI government has decided to increase a stipend for the needy people under Ehsaas [poverty alleviation] programme from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000.

The prime minister further announced that his government will provide 2.6 million merit-based scholarships to deserving students.

