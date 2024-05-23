‘Was told that it’s against the shariah…’: Salma Hassan opens up on working with ex-husband after divorce

Seasoned TV actor and ex-wife of director Azfar Ali, Salma Hassan addressed the backlash and mean comments she faced when she decided to continue working with her ex-husband after their divorce.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent outing on a private news channel’s comedy show, actor Salma Hassan shared, “I was subject to some very strange comments that called my decision to work with Azfar Ali ‘against the shariah’.”

The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor continued, “It was very strange to me because I was only acting with him. How does it matter? Even when you are getting divorced, you may have children together and visitation rights. You face each other in court and sit in the same space. If that is possible, then why can you not work together?”

Hassan, who shares a daughter with her ex-husband, further highlighted the importance of being cordial with an ex-partner, especially when kids are involved in the equation. “It was always my wish that Fatima’s [her daughter] relationship with her father remained strong, and it is strong. In the midst of our personal differences, our children had no part to play,” she explained. “For the sake of our daughter, we keep our differences aside.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hasan (@salmahasan75)

Pertinent to note here that Salma Hassan and Azfar Ali were among the most beloved showbiz couples and fans were left shocked when they parted ways in 2012. The former couple shares a daughter together, named Fatima Ali.

Ali remarried actor-model Naveen Waqar shortly after their split, whereas, Hassan dedicated all her focus to her daughter and career after the divorce.

Azfar Ali opens up on third marriage plans