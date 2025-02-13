Salman, Aamir Khan’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ set for April re-release

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, starring Bollywood superstars Salman and Aamir Khan, is all set for theatrical re-release this April.

While ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ did not get to enjoy much commercial success during its initial release three decades ago, the cult comedy is now set to return to the theatres for its second run at the Box Office, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the title will be re-released in theatres, in April this year, confirmed Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. In an X post on Wednesday, he wrote, “The cult-comedy #AndazApnaApna is making a grand comeback to theatres in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994.”

He also shared, “The #AamirKhan – #SalmanKhan starrer, directed by #RajkumarSantoshi, has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound.”

Notably, Rajkumar Santoshi’s iconic comedy flick ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, along with Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, was first released in 1994.

Though a semi-hit at the Box Office initially, the title has gained a cult status over the years.

Meanwhile, Santoshi has reportedly started working on a sequel, under the working title ‘Adaa Apni Apni’.