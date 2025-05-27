Salman Agha discloses reason behind Sufiyan Muqeem’s omission

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has revealed the reason behind the decision to omit Sufiyan Muqeem from the squad for the Bangladesh series.

The upcoming three-match T20I series will see Pakistan playing with one frontline spinner in Abrar Ahmed alongside bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan, who will also serve as deputy to Salman Agha.

During a press conference at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, the Pakistan captain was asked about the reason behind Sufiyan Muqeem’s exclusion despite his recent performances.

Responding to the question, Salman Agha reaffirmed that the young spinner will soon be seen in Pakistan’s white-ball squad.

“I personally like Sufiyan Muqeem very much. You will see him in white-ball cricket in the next series. Going forward, I think he will play a key role in our white-ball cricket,” he said.

According to the Pakistan captain, Sufiyan was excluded from the Pakistan squad as spinners proved ineffective in Lahore.

“That’s why we have included an extra pacer in the squad. But, I reiterate that he will serve Pakistan in white-ball cricket for a long time and win games for the side in the future,” Salman Agha said.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to commence on Wednesday, May 28.

The second T20I will be held on Friday, May 30, while the third and final PAK vs BAN game of the series is scheduled on June 1.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Agha Salman(c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.