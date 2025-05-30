Salman Agha lauds Hasan Nawaz for quick fifty in Bangladesh T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has showered praise on young batter Hasan Nawaz over his exceptional batting in the second T20I against Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter scored 51 off 26 balls, with the help of two fours and three sixes as Pakistan posted 201 on the scoreboard at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The home side won the game by 57 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

In a post-match talk, Salman Agha lauded Hasan Nawaz for embracing his role in the middle-order despite starting off as an opener in the New Zealand series earlier this year.

“The way he is batting, not many people can bat. The way he bats against spinners and hits sixes at will is amazing,” the Pakistan captain said.

He added, “He [Hasan Nawaz] is loving batting in the middle-order now and doesn’t want to open anymore. He has embraced his middle-order role brilliantly – this generational talent is transforming our lineup.”

The Pakistan captain also revealed his plans to boost the bench strength by having three to four seamers ready to step up when needed.

“We’re committed to expanding our options, particularly in the bowling department. My plan is three frontline pacers plus three to four quality backups ready to step up when needed,” Salman Agha said.

“This is exactly what we want in future, having 15 match-ready players. That depth means seamless replacements for any injuries – the kind of selection ‘headache’ every captain dreams of,” he added.