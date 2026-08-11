Salman Akram Raja hints at strict action against Mashal Yousafzai

RAWALPINDI, August 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja has hinted at disciplinary action against party leader Mashal Yousafzai, saying the party will take action over her remarks, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media at Adiala Road, Salman Akram Raja said some things are wrong and a lie remains a lie. He added that a person speaks according to the background he comes from. “Whoever has said anything will have to provide proof. The party will definitely take action on it,” he said.

He said he has not heard Mashal Yousafzai’s remarks. He stated that he was directed by the party founder to expel Mashal Yousafzai from the party. “There is a group in the party with this woman. To avoid creating discord in the party, we held back. But now the situation is such that we will have to take some action,” he said. He clarified that the decision to expel Mashal Yousafzai will be made by the Core Committee and the Parliamentary Party.

Salman Akram Raja also rejected allegations about selling party tickets. He said the claim is wrong and was made in the air. “It is a complete lie,” he said. “My life is an open book. Whoever has to say anything should say it to my face.”

On political developments, he said the entire Pakistani nation is being called upon. “Nations bring revolutions,” he said. Salman Akaram Raja mentioned that the biggest protest in Lahore city took place on August 5.

He said there is no offer from the Pakistan Peoples Party. “There is no alliance with PPP. We may have the same position on one issue,” he said. He also said he has no knowledge of any meeting with Mohsin Naqvi. “There is no offer from the government regarding negotiations,” he added.

Addressing allegations of violence, Salman Akram Raja said PTI has no link with any terrorism. “We talk about the Constitution and law even on the streets. We cannot be part of any violent activity,” he said. He specifically said PTI has no link with the Rawal Road incident in Rawalpindi. “I can say this much, there is no link with terrorism,” he said.

He said a Core Committee meeting was held and the Information Secretary sent messages. He added that a good number of parliamentarians were present outside the Supreme Court today.

On party matters, he said there were some grievances with Mahmood Khan Achakzai but they sat together and the matter was clarified. “If anyone has a specific agenda, it will be crushed in the party,” he said.

Also Read: Salman Akram Raja and Mashal Yousafzai clash in WhatsApp group over party matters