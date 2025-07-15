Salman Akram Raja hints at action over Aliya Hamza’s mocking tweet

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Supreme Court lawyer Salman Akram Raja has responded against a tweet by PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza, asking about the foundation and planning behind the party’s current opposition movement, ARY News reported.

Salman Akram Raja has strongly condemned internal party disagreements following the consequences of the recent Lahore event, stating it was a deliberate attempt to create partition within the party ranks

In a media statement, Salman Akram Raja mentioned that Aliya Hamza should not have made the Lahore event controversial “under a conspiracy” by her tweet, especially after the press conference.

Raja warned that such tweets were intolerable and would not be accepted in the future.

“I reject such tweets and warn against repeating them,” Salman Akram Raja said, stating that Aliya Hamza’s part is to organise Punjab, not to engage in public debates. He additionally explained that the party would continue its movement firmly under its founder’s instructions, and any nonconformity from that path would be addressed firmly.

He declared that those who made mistakes should apologise, and further communication on the matter was not required. He also highlighted issues about presence at the Lahore press conference, emphasising that no formal invitations were required.

The party leader mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s presence made it unsuitable for him to attend alone, which is why the press conference took place.

He mentioned, “The person who chose not to come to Lahore did so by their own decision. There was no problem with the invitation.”

Salman Akram rejected the idea of a 90-day protest timeline, saying the date set by the party founder would stay the same and that arbitrary deadlines were irrelevant. He wrapped up with a firm warning that any more foolish talks would result in disciplinary action.

Salman Akram Raja worried that he was speaking honestly and risked anyone who disagreed to come and confront him directly.

This statement comes amid broader tensions within PTI following the February 2024 general elections, where Raja himself was arrested during protests against alleged rigging.

His arrest and vocal stance have made him a prominent figure in PTI’s post-election mobilisation efforts.