PTI founder ‘dismayed’ over Marwat’s remarks against Salam Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has expressed dismay over the recent remarks made by Sher Afzal Marwat against Salman Akram Raja, the party’s Secretary General, ARY News reported citing sources.

Speaking to reporters, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan defended Raja’s appointment as Secretary General, stating that it is an internal matter of the party.

Gohar emphasized that Raja’s appointment was made directly by Imran Khan, and the party’s constitution is based on the chairman’s directives.

Gohar also clarified that the party’s negotiating committee and political committee will have the final say on any decisions related to talks with the government. He added that any opinions on negotiations will be considered personal views, rather than the party’s official stance.

A war of words erupted within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja during an interview on ARY News program “Off The Record” rebuffed Sher Afzal’s statement regarding talks with the government committee.

Raja said that he did not consider Marwat’s comments to represent the PTI’s official stance. PTI is a large party, and not every individual’s statement reflects the party position. Only a select few, including himself, are authorized to speak on behalf of Khan and the party.

Responding to Akram Raja’s comments, PTI firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat in ARY News program “Khabar”, questioned Raja’s credentials as the party’s general secretary, asking if he had been officially notified of his appointment. Marwat also accused Raja of being an outsider, who had only recently joined the party and was now trying to dictate terms.

Marwat mocked saying that “How can he (Salman Akram Raja) who was Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer in the Panama case, Khawaja Asif, and PML-N’s Nausheen Iftikhar against PTI’s candidate Asjad Malhi — taunt me?”.

The infighting within the PTI comes at a time when the party is already facing challenges, including the detention of several party leaders and workers. The party has been demanding the release of its workers and leaders, as well as the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, violence.