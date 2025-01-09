PTI founder is demanding bail, release of party leaders, workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Salman Akram Raja said that Imran Khan has demanded the federal government to release the party workers and leaders, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Off The Record”, Salman Akram Raja said that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan met PTI founder yesterday where Khan directed Gohar to take up the matter of forming a judicial commission before the government committee in the third session of talks.

Imran Khan has also stated that if the government refuses to form a judicial commission, the PTI will not participate in the fourth session of talks, he added.

Furthermore, Khan clarified that his priority is the release of detained PTI workers and leaders, and he believes that the cases against him are fake and will be dismissed in court.

Speaking on meetings with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Akram Raja said that the PTI members meet NA Speaker as he is the head of the talks committee however Ayaz Sadiq knows where PTI stands at this point in time.

“We have informed the government that PTI is ready for the next session of talks”, Salman Akram Raja added.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq responded to criticism from PTI leaders, stating that his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange Imran Khan meetings.

Reacting to the criticism, Ayaz Sadiq clarified that arranging Imran Khan’s meeting with party leaders is not his mandate or responsibility.

The Speaker expressed disappointment over statements criticizing his office for not responding positively to requests for meetings. He assured that his doors are always open to everyone and he has never refused to meet with any member of the Assembly.

Sadiq also reiterated his commitment to upholding the supremacy of Parliament and facilitating dialogue between the government and opposition. He stated that if the government and opposition desire, he is willing to arrange an immediate meeting of the committees.

The response came at the time when news started circulating that the political talks were not moving in right direction with statements from the leaders of sides after the second round of talks. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI leaders to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further added to the impression

