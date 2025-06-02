Salman Ali Agha clarifies rumors about unfollowing Babar Azam on Instagram

Pakistan T20 team captain Salman Ali Agha has responded to social media rumors regarding his relationship with fellow cricketer Babar Azam and claims that he has unfollowed him on Instagram.

During a post-match press conference after whitewashing the Bangladesh cricket team, Salman Ali Agha said: He never followed Babar Azam on Instagram.

“I never followed Babar Azam on Instagram, so there is no question of unfollowing him. People just make things up,” he said.

He clarified that Babar Azam has been his school friend since 2008, a time when social media wasn’t even common. “I spoke to Babar before the match. We both laugh at such rumors,” Salman Ali Agha added.

On Sunday, Mohammad Haris hit an unbeaten ton as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final game of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 197, Pakistan achieved the target in 17.1 overs, with seven wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare.

With the victory in the final game, Pakistan completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home ground.